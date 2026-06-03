Benue: Gov Alia swears in Ende as 33rd High Court judge

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi
Benue State Governor Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has sworn in Hon. Justice Christine Ende as a judge of the Benue State High Court.
While performing the ceremony at the Benue State Government House in Makurdi on Wednesday, Governor Alia described the appointment of the new justice as a significant milestone in the administration of justice across the state.
The governor stated that the appointment was a recognition of Justice Ende’s distinguished career spanning over three decades in legal practice, judicial administration, human rights advocacy, and public service.
He noted that the new judge’s wealth of experience, including her service at African Bank Plc, the National Human Rights Commission, and as Deputy Chief Registrar and Admiralty Marshal of the Federal High Court, attests to her competence and preparedness for the bench.
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He revealed that the appointment increased the number of judges in Benue State from 32 to 33, while raising the number of female judges from 13 to 14, describing the development as a reflection of his administration’s commitment to inclusivity, equal opportunity, and women’s advancement in leadership.
Reaffirming the administration’s “HE for SHE” philosophy, Governor Alia said sustainable development can only be achieved when women are given equal opportunities to contribute their talents and expertise to nation-building.
He urged Justice Ende to uphold the Constitution and discharge her duties with integrity, independence, courage, and fairness, emphasising that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.
The governor also commended the National Judicial Council, the Judicial Service Commission, and the leadership of the Benue State Judiciary for their roles in the appointment, while assuring continued government support for the judiciary in strengthening justice delivery and the rule of law.
Governor Alia congratulated Justice Ende on her elevation and wished her a successful and impactful judicial career.