NOWA moves to strengthen military families

By Philip Nwosu
The Naval Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA) has emphasised the importance of mental wellness, emotional stability, and strong family values in enhancing the effectiveness and well-being of military personnel, as it hosted the maiden edition of its SHINE Seminar as part of activities commemorating the Nigerian Navy’s 70th Anniversary.
The seminar, themed SHINE – Self-Control, Humility, Integrity, Inner Balance, Nurturing Relationships and Emotional Stability, brought together naval officers’ wives, mental health professionals, etiquette experts, stakeholders, and distinguished guests for a day of learning, reflection, and personal development.
The event highlighted the growing recognition of the crucial role family support systems play in sustaining the morale, resilience, and operational effectiveness of military personnel who often face demanding work schedules, prolonged deployments, and the uncertainties associated with military service.
Speaking during the seminar, the National President of NOWA, Mrs Aisha Idi Abbas, described the initiative as a strategic intervention aimed at strengthening military families and equipping them with the emotional and psychological tools necessary to navigate the unique challenges of naval life.
According to her, military families occupy a critical position in supporting officers and ratings who dedicate their lives to safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and maritime interests.
She noted that service personnel and their spouses frequently shoulder dual responsibilities, balancing the demands of professional military service with the need to maintain stable and nurturing family environments.
Mrs Abbas stressed that despite the pressures associated with military life, the home must remain a place of strength, stability, and encouragement.
“The home should remain the anchor,” she said, adding that resilient families provide the foundation upon which effective military service is built.
She explained that the SHINE Seminar was conceived to provide practical guidance on emotional wellness, relationship management, personal conduct, and mental resilience, all of which are essential for maintaining healthy family structures.
The NOWA president also expressed gratitude to the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, for his continued support of the association’s programmes and initiatives.
She further thanked stakeholders, invited guests, facilitators, and resource persons whose contributions ensured the success of the maiden edition of the seminar.
In her goodwill message, the First Lady of Lagos State, Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, congratulated the leadership and members of NOWA for their unwavering commitment to family development and community-oriented programmes.
She commended both current and past leaders of the association for sustaining initiatives that positively impact military families and the wider society.
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Dr Sanwo-Olu also praised the Nigerian Navy for its steadfast commitment to protecting Nigeria’s maritime environment and safeguarding national interests, noting that the institution’s contributions extend beyond security operations to promoting community development and national unity.
According to her, the Navy has consistently demonstrated its commitment to nation-building through various social intervention programmes and public engagement activities.
The First Lady particularly lauded NOWA’s educational outreach initiatives in schools across Lagos, describing them as commendable efforts aimed at exposing young Nigerians to career opportunities within the Navy while promoting security awareness among students.
She observed that the theme of the seminar was both timely and relevant in today’s rapidly changing world, where mental health, emotional intelligence, and personal development have become increasingly important.
“Mental health should not be treated as a one-time conversation but as an ongoing necessity for individual well-being, family stability, and societal progress,” she stated.
Dr Sanwo-Olu urged participants to embrace the values of mutual understanding, unity, empathy, and support, emphasising that emotionally balanced homes contribute significantly to the productivity and effectiveness of military personnel.
She noted that when service members are confident that their families are emotionally stable and well-supported, they are better positioned to focus on their responsibilities and perform their duties effectively.
The seminar featured presentations from mental health experts, wellness practitioners, and etiquette consultants who provided participants with practical strategies for managing stress, maintaining healthy relationships, cultivating positive behavioural habits, and building emotional resilience.
Participants were also exposed to discussions on self-awareness, effective communication, conflict resolution, emotional intelligence, and the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance.
Many attendees described the programme as insightful and impactful, noting that the knowledge gained would contribute significantly to improving family relationships and personal well-being.
Beyond its educational content, the maiden SHINE Seminar underscored NOWA’s broader commitment to strengthening the social and emotional foundations of naval families.
The initiative reflected the association’s belief that the welfare and effectiveness of military personnel are closely linked to the well-being of the families who support them behind the scenes.
As the Nigerian Navy continues activities marking its 70th Anniversary, stakeholders say programmes such as the SHINE Seminar demonstrate the importance of complementing operational excellence with investments in the mental, emotional, and social welfare of military families.
Observers noted that by promoting emotional stability, family cohesion, and personal development, NOWA is contributing to the creation of stronger support systems that ultimately enhance the overall effectiveness and readiness of the Nigerian Navy.