Oxford hosts International Summit on leadership, innovation, skills development

The city of Oxford recently hosted an international gathering of leaders, entrepreneurs, academics and innovators during the London Organisation of Skills Development (LOSD) Skills Live Show and Excellence Awards 2026.

The event, held at the Saïd Business School, attracted participants from more than 45 countries and featured discussions on education, business, leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation and the future of work.

Under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, CEO of LOSD, the summit brought together distinguished speakers, industry experts and emerging talents to explore practical solutions to challenges facing modern societies. Discussions focused on entrepreneurship, financial literacy, emotional intelligence, innovation, education, leadership and the future of work in an increasingly interconnected world.

A key feature of the event was the LOSD Excellence Awards 2026, which recognised individuals and organisations for contributions in sectors including business, education, healthcare, technology, media and social development.

Among the dignitaries in attendance were Louise Upton, Sunny Lambe, Anjana Patel, Tushar Kumar, Smita Rajesh and Rami Ranger.

The programme also included networking sessions, business exhibitions and media engagements aimed at fostering collaboration among participants.

Several publications were unveiled during the event, including A Book of Happiness, Rising Queens: The Icons of 2026 and 26 Game Changers of the Year 2026.

Participants said the summit provided an opportunity to exchange ideas, build partnerships and explore solutions to social and economic challenges. Organisers said the event sought to promote international cooperation in education, leadership and innovation.