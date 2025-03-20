From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, received the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, marking a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and China, particularly within the FCT.

According to the statement by Director of Press, Anthony Ogunleye, the minister highlighted the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chinese companies, China Geo-engineering Corporation (CGC) and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

He stressed the importance of the ongoing satellite town water development project being undertaken by CGC, as well as the city light-up project, which CCECC and CGC would jointly execute.

The Minister addressed the issue of streetlight vandalism, noting that the new installations would feature enhanced security measures to deter theft.

He also stressed the importance of the water project, especially as Abuja approaches its 50th anniversary next year. He said the government was committed to celebrating the jubilee year with significant infrastructural improvements.

He also expressed interest in expanding cooperation into key areas, such as agriculture, saying, “We have fertile lands suitable for various agricultural ventures, and we believe a partnership in this sector would be mutually beneficial.”

On development of vocational schools with a bias for ICT, Wike stated that investing in vocational schools, especially those focused on ICT, was crucial for empowering the youth, whom he described as the key to the future.

He assured the envoy of an improved security situation in the FCT, that would create a conducive environment for Chinese businesses and residents.

“We are committed to providing the necessary support for your activities and fostering a strong, symbiotic relationship,” he affirmed.

The ambassador, in his remarks, expressed pleasure at the visit and acknowledged the rapid development of Abuja under Wike’s leadership.

He highlighted the existing cooperation between China and the FCT, including the Abuja light rail project, road construction, agricultural demonstration projects, and the provision of traffic lights.

He drew a parallel between China’s commitment to materialising his country’s rejuvenation through modernisation and Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Agenda under President Bola Tinubu, which is focused on eight priority areas. “We are proud to partner with Nigeria in achieving our common development goals,” the ambassador stressed.

He reiterated the commitment to deepening bilateral relations, emphasising high-level political trust, development cooperation, mutual learning and security assistance. He also noted the ongoing efforts to enhance people-to-people exchanges, including the establishment of ‘China Corners’ in FCT high schools.

“We believe the future lies in the youth and in strengthening people-to-people communication. As Chinese Ambassador, I will spare no effort in implementing the consensus reached by our heads of state and working closely with the FCT administration to bring tangible benefits to our people.”

The meeting concluded with both parties expressing their commitment to continued collaboration and the strengthening of the longstanding relationship between China and Nigeria.

Also, at the meeting were director of political section of the Chinese embassy, Mr Zhu Songbo, attache of the political section of the embassy, Mr Wang Kangning, the chief of staff to the minister, Chidi Amadi, general counsel, Salma Dako and economic planning secretary, Ubokutom Nyah.