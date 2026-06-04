Oborevwori ignored Tinubu’s 60-40 APC deal in Delta, says Omo-Agege

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has accused Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, of disregarding an alleged power-sharing arrangement approved by President Bola Tinubu following the influx of new members into the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.

Speaking on the political developments within the party, Omo-Agege claimed that President Tinubu had directed that positions and influence within the APC structure in Delta should be shared on a 60-40 basis between existing party members and new entrants from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, while the arrangement was reportedly implemented in other states where similar political realignments occurred, the governor’s camp failed to adhere to the directive in Delta.

“There was a directive from President Tinubu that there should be a 60-40 sharing formula between the old APC and the new entrants. While that 60-40 agreement was implemented in other states, Sheriff Oborevwori’s camp disregarded it and came in to wipe out everyone, including people who fought to give President Tinubu over 100,000 votes,” Omo-Agege said.

The former deputy senate president argued that loyal APC members who worked for the party’s success in previous elections had been sidelined following the integration of the new political bloc.

Despite the development, Omo-Agege maintained that his political relevance and grassroots support across Delta State remain intact.

He cited the outcome of the APC Delta Central Senatorial primaries as evidence of his continued popularity, noting that he consulted extensively with stakeholders before securing victories in 84 out of 85 wards alongside Senator Ede Dafinone.

“The organic support of the people for me has not diminished. I consulted widely and won 84 wards out of 85 in the Delta Central Senatorial primaries with Dafinone,” he added.