From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has disclosed that the number of inmates in the Nigerian correctional centres, has dropped from over 86,000 to 81,450, due to the review process that addressed cases of prolonged incarceration of minor, bailable offences.

Speaking when the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Chinedu Ogah and other members of his committee paid a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Interior, Tunji-Ojo reaffirmed his passion for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), describing it as the agency closest to his heart due to its focus on humanity and justice.

“Our government is working hard to enhance the strength of our institutions and ensure that even the most forgotten citizens are not left behind,” he emphasised.

Highlighting the shared vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, Tunji-Ojo emphasised that the government’s strength is not measured by how it treats the powerful, but by how it uplifts the weakest in the society.

“Our correctional centres house the most vulnerable —- those whose freedom of movement and choice have been legally curtailed. It is our moral and constitutional duty to ensure they are treated with dignity and fairness,” he said.

The minister expressed his deep appreciation to the visiting legislators.

“Your visit is not only symbolic but deeply appreciated,” he said, while acknowledging the unwavering support received during past initiatives. He noted that the success of such efforts would not have been possible without the backing of dedicated lawmakers.

In a statement, the minister praised the harmonious working relationship between the executive and legislature, describing it as a model of interdependence rather than rivalry.

“We must appreciate where we’re coming from to value how far we have come. The current synergy between the arms of the government is what is driving real change,” he added.

Tunji-Ojo reiterated his open-door policy and his readiness to work closely with the National Assembly for a better, more inclusive interior sector.

Earlier, the House Committee Chairman on Reformatory Institutions, Ogah said the purpose of their visit was to commend the minister and his team for effective and innovative achievements in the country’s security space.

He added that the remarkable landmarks in the reformatory institutions are in line with the president’s agenda to reposition the country for greatness.