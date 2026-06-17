Take the battle to criminals, bandits, IGP charges officers

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has charged officers to take the fight directly to criminals, stating that “It is far better to strike first and stay on the offensive than to remain only reactive.”

The IGP, who spoke on Wednesday in Kano during a strategic meeting with officers of the Kano State Command, noted that ‘when bandits know we fire back decisively, they will think twice. Keep pushing hard, stay sharp, and sustain this momentum.”

Represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the North-West region, Suleiman Abdul, the IGP announced the establishment of six core administrative pillars designed to strengthen the internal security framework.

Notable among the pillars is the operationalisation of “Handshake Patrols” between contiguous states to deny criminals jurisdictional escape routes.

IGP Disu also announced a renewed commitment to intelligence-led and technology-driven security management, adding that the police are moving away from purely conventional, reactive methods towards evidence-based law enforcement powered by data analytics, digital forensics and a centralised information framework.

The IGP further committed to restructuring elite tactical units, with operations governed by strict rules of engagement and civilian oversight.

He stressed that modern urban policing cannot be achieved through physical presence alone; it must be powered by timely, accurate and actionable information.

“Kano Command must fully leverage data analytics, digital forensics and centralised information frameworks to map out urban crime hotspots and track illicit financial flows that sustain gang activities,” he stated.

“Compliance with the Suspects’ Information Capturing Process within the Nigeria Police Force Incidents and Crime Database (NPF-ICD) must be enforced across all divisions and tactical offices without exception,” he said.

“This will enable you to build comprehensive criminal histories, trace syndicates and systematically isolate repeat offenders,” he added.

“The administration demands absolute professional discipline and has zero tolerance for personnel high-handedness, corruption or extortion, which alienates the public,” he said.