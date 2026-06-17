Bayelsa multi-door courthouse receives 750 cases

…set to hold 2nd stakeholders conference

The Bayelsa Muti Door Courthouse (BMDC) has disclosed that it has received 750 cases, indicating growing confidence by Bayelsans in Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).

This is even as the BMDC is set to hold the second edition of its Stakeholders Sensitisation Conference in the state.

The Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, King Collins Ebi Daniel, in a press conference, stated that the primary objective of the conference is to create awareness among stakeholders on the role and relevance of the Multi-Door Courthouse in promoting speedy, efficient, and cost-effective administration of justice through ADR mechanisms.

King Daniel, while recalling that the maiden conference in 2025 attracted wide participation from members of the Bar and Bench, the business community, traditional rulers, government institutions, civil society groups, and other critical stakeholders in the justice sector, stressed that discussions at the conference enhanced public awareness of the services and operations of the BMDC thus strengthening confidence in ADR as a viable complement to conventional litigation.

According to him, inspired by the success of the maiden conference and the desire to sustain the momentum and gains achieved, the Governing Council approved the second edition of the sensitisation conference with the theme, ‘’Policy Dialogue on Justice Reforms.

King Daniel further disclosed that the conference would provide the opportunity to examine the role of BMDC in advancing justice reforms through mediation, arbitration, conciliation, and other alternative dispute resolution processes.

Furthermore, he noted that BMDC, as a specialised institution, has provided citizens, businesses, government agencies, and other stakeholders with efficient and less adversarial mechanisms for resolving disputes.

King Daniel announced Professor Mrs Dorothy Ufot SAN, distinguished legal practitioner, renowned academic, accomplished ADR expert, and one of Africa’s foremost authorities on ADR, as the Guest Speaker.

He added that Prof Ufot SAN is a visiting professor of International Arbitration at the Baze University, Abuja, Nigeria, and founder and Managing Partner of Dorothy Ufot & Co, a leading law firm in Nigeria, as well as currently, the Chair of the Arbitration and ADR Commission of ICC Nigeria.

According to him, the legal luminary will deliver the keynote address on issues relating to justice reform and the evolving role of ADR in modern justice systems.

“The conference will also feature a panel discussion involving eminent jurists, legal practitioners, academics, ADR professionals, and policy experts who will share their perspectives on the challenges and opportunities in the ongoing quest for justice sector reforms.

“The Governing Council remains committed to strengthening access to justice and promoting a culture of peaceful dispute resolution in Bayelsa State.

“We believe that through sustained stakeholder engagement and policy dialogue, the Bayelsa Multi-Door Courthouse will continue to contribute meaningfully to the development of a more responsive, efficient, and people-oriented justice system,” he added.