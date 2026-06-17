Bribery: UK court finds Alison-Madueke not guilty

Former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke has been cleared of all six bribery-related charges by a jury at a London court on Wednesday.

Jurors at Southwark Crown Court found her not guilty of five counts of accepting bribes and a ​charge of conspiracy to commit bribery.

Alison-Madueke served as Nigeria’s oil minister under former President Goodluck Jonathan between 2010 and 2015.

British prosecutors said she received lavish benefits and enjoyed what they described as “a life of luxury” in London, funded by oil and gas industry figures seeking favourable treatment and lucrative contracts in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.

According to the prosecutors, the benefits were provided to her in exchange for influence over government decisions and contract awards.

The ex-minister vehemently denied the allegations.