By John Ogunsemore

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri said his longstanding decision not to celebrate his birthday with fanfare was borne out of personal principle.

He stated this in a Facebook post to mark his birthday.

Born June 4, 1959, in Sampou in present-day Bayelsa, Diri clocked 66 on Wednesday.

He said, “Thank you God for another 365 days!

“I return all Glory to the Almighty God for His Mercies, Grace, Love and Protection over me and my entire family.

“As usual, my birthday is marked without fanfare.

“This decision remains my personal principle whether I am in office as Governor or out of office.

“I enjoin you all to respect my wishes on this occasion.

“Please, join us in prayers, as always, for God to guide our Government of Assured Prosperity on the right path to achieving the collective aspirations of the people for the development of our dear Bayelsa State.

“Happy birthday to me!”