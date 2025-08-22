Bashir Haske, a businessman and son-in-law of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has been declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking in a notice issued by Dele Oyewale, EFCC spokesperson, the anti-graft agency stated that Haske is wanted over allegations of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Oyewale urged members of the public to provide any information that could lead to Haske’s arrest.

“The public is hereby notified that Abdullahi Bashir Haske, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the EFCC in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering,” he said.

The statement added that Haske, a 38-year-old man, was last known to reside at No. 6 Mosley Road, Ikoyi, and 952/953 Idejo Street, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The EFCC called on Nigerians to assist in locating him by contacting any of its offices nationwide, including in Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, and Abuja.

The commission said any information on Haske’s whereabouts can be shared through its dedicated telephone line and email address.