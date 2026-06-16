Atiku, Adeleke slam deregistration of ADC, others

• ADC, AA, A, APP, ZLP chairmen flay Court ruling

From Ndubuisi Orji and Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), former vice president and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State who is seeking reelection on the ticket of the Accord Party (AP) have flayed the Federal High Court judgment ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the party.

The Federal High Court, Abuja, had ordered the deregistration of five political parties including the Accord (A), Action Alliance (AA), Action Peoples Party (APP) and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), for failing to meet the minimum electoral performance threshold prescribed under Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Chairmen of the five political parties have also faulted the judgment ordering the deregistration of their parties.

Justice Peter Lifu, in a judgment, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the affected parties having failed to secure 25 per cent of the votes in the last general elections in compliance with the provisions of the law.

Justice Lifu, who earlier dismissed all the multiple preliminary objections filed by the defendants, ordered INEC not to allow the parties participate in the subsequent elections, including the 2027 general polls, having failed to meet the constitutional threshold.

A group, the Incorporated Trustees of the National Forum of Former Legislators, had filed the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2026 against the five political parties.

The plaintiff, who also joined the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) in the suit, named INEC as first defendant.

The forum argued that the affected political parties failed to meet constitutional requirements relating to electoral spread and performance.

It contended that political parties were required to secure at least 25 per cent of votes in prescribed elections to remain relevant under the law.

It, therefore, urged the court to order the deregistration of the parties, insisting that none of the defendants had effectively countered the arguments.

The opposition party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Bolaji Abdullahi, said it has no doubt that the Court judgment is a continuation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) alleged “persistent efforts to undermine the opposition, especially the ADC.”

It explained that while the plaintiffs had argued that the ADC and four other political parties failed to satisfy constitutional requirements to necessitate its continued existence as political parties, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in a counter affidavit insisted that the ADC has not breached any constitutional requirement.

•Recipe for political crisis –ADC

The ADC described the Abuja court ruling as a threat to democracy and warned against actions capable of destabilising Nigeria’s political system.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party argued that the judgment contradicted constitutional provisions and electoral laws governing political parties.

It warned that removing the party from the ballot could trigger political instability ahead of the 2027 elections.

ADC said the constitution vested powers to register or deregister political parties solely in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It stated that INEC had informed the court through a counter-affidavit that the ADC breached no constitutional requirements.

“INEC categorically maintained that the ADC had not violated any registration requirements.” The party also faulted the judgment, citing a subsisting Court of Appeal order directing a stay of proceedings.

It said the trial judge proceeded in spite of being aware of the appellate court’s directive issued on May 22.

ADC described the development as dangerous and capable of weakening Nigeria’s democratic process.

He said the ruling could erode public confidence in key institutions responsible for protecting democracy.

It also questioned the involvement of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

The opposition party described the situation as troubling and part of alleged efforts to undermine opposition voices.

“We are left in no doubt that this latest development is a continuation of efforts to undermine the opposition.”

ADC argued that the timing of the judgment raised concerns because the party had completed its primaries.

ADC noted that the party had also fielded candidates for the 2027 general elections before the reported judgment.

The party warned that eliminating a major opposition party through judicial means could threaten political stability and vowed that the party would challenge the judgment through all lawful and constitutional channels available.

ADC said the party would also mobilise democratic stakeholders in defence of its political rights.

The party announced plans to petition the National Judicial Council over alleged misconduct by the presiding judge.

He urged ADC members, candidates, supporters and coalition partners to remain calm and vigilant.

“We reject any attempt to intimidate, suppress, deregister or politically extinguish our party.”

The ADC contended that the judgment is allegedly a desperate act by the APC and the Federal Government to give President Bola Tinubu, a second term in office without contest, noting that it will be an exercise in futility.

“We therefore warn those who are seeking to manufacture a civilian dictatorship to understand that democracy cannot be strangled without consequences for national stability.

“The responsibility for any tension or crisis arising from efforts to weaponise the judiciary against legitimate political opposition will rest squarely with those who are pursuing this dangerous and illegitimate path.”

•Bid to entrench a one-party state –Atiku

Atiku, in his reaction contained in a statement posted on X by Paul Ibe, the Media Aide to Atiku, described the ruling as a manifestation of a bid to entrench a one-party state.

Atiku revealed that a pending appeal and an active stay-of-action order already exist to counter the High Court’s decision.

Reacting to the development, Atiku labelled it the “height of judicial rascality” and a desperate attempt by the ruling party to undermine the opposition ahead of the 2027 elections.

He revealed that the High Court ruling directly violates a subsisting order from a higher court, explaining that the Court of Appeal had already intervened to halt the proceedings.

“The so-called deregistration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) @ADCNig along with other parties by Justice Peter Lifu may yet be the biggest manifestation of Tinubu’s hell-bent bid to undermine the opposition and entrench a de facto one-party state. The judgment is the height of judicial rascality.

“The Court of Appeal presided over by Justices Mohammed A. Danjuma, Adebunkunola A. Banjoko, Oyejoju O. Oyewumi had in Appeal CA/ABJ/CV/569/2026 and suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2025 ordered Justice Peter Lifu to stay further action on the matter until the hearing and determination of the Appeal before it. The hearing for the appeal was scheduled for the 27th of October 2026.

“That order was dated 22nd of May 2026.

“Nigerians and the international community can see the level of desperation of the ruling party to either have their way in the 2027 elections or destroy our democracy that was purchased at a huge cost.”

•Adeleke: We’ll be on ballot, win

In his reaction, Governor Adeleke described the judgement as an abuse of court process and direct violation of a subsisting order of the Court of Appeal.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the governor said the Appeal Court had made an order for the stay of proceedings by the Federal High Court, more particularly the said judgment that was delivered.

He expressed surprise that the lower court still proceeded to deliver a ruling on a matter already acted upon by the Court of Appeal.

“It is on record before Honourable Justice Peter Lifu J that in the record of proceedings of the Court of Appeal of 22nd May, 2026 and which was put before his Lordship as Exhibit MAC 2 the Court of Appeal specifically pronounced that ‘The delivery of the judgement is still part of the proceedings of the Court.’”

The governor urged people to be calm as the Court of Appeal is taking up the matter tomorrow Tuesday, assuring that “efforts to stop Osun people from exercising their voting rights will fail by the special grace of almighty God. The Rule of Law and Humanity shall prevail at the end of the day.

“I call on Osun people to remain calm and be assured that our rights will be affirmed and our party, the Accord, will be on the ballot on August 15th.

“We will not only be on the ballot, we will overwhelmingly win the forthcoming governorship election. We should remain calm and forge ahead with mobilisation of our people.

“I also want to assure our people that the flag off of our campaign is holding as scheduled tomorrow. They want to distract us. We are going ahead and we are winning this election.

“Our lawyers are taking all the necessary steps to right the wrong,“ Adeleke said.

•Party chairmen kick

Reacting to the judgment, the party chairmen described the decision as political and unacceptable.Mr George Ashiru, Lagos State Chairman of ADC, said the ruling was political and an affront to democracy.

“It now appears that the courts want to decide democracy for Nigeria rather than allow the votes of the people to speak. That, in itself, is an affront to our democracy.

“I am sure our party leadership will appeal and overcome this. Opposition will certainly prevail in all this.We are very sure ADC will contest in the 2027 elections.

According to him, the judgment raises many questions demanding answers. He said that any democracy without opposition parties could not be said to be genuine.

“Our interpretation is straightforward: a party that has existed for 20 years without facing deregistration suddenly becomes a target once it gains elected representatives.

“How can a party with over 3.5 million members be deemed unqualified to exist?” he asked.

Ashiru warned that the judgment could trigger protests if allowed to stand. “This action risks provoking protests on a scale Nigeria has never seen.,” he said.

Also reacting, the State Chairman of Accord Party, Mr Dele Oladeji, described the judgment as a miscarriage of justice. “The ordered de-registration of Accord is a big joke. We have elected and currently serving public officers in Jigawa State.

“The court judgment is a travesty of justice, an aberration in our democracy and a stain on the judiciary ,” Oladeji said.

Speaking on behalf of ZLP, Mr Adenipebi Mode-Adekunle, party chieftain, dismissed the ruling as politically motivated.

“This is just politics at play. This judgment is a joke. We are contesting the forthcoming elections. It will be overturned, it cannot stand, ” Mode-Adekunle said.