Court ruling on ADC part of bid to destroy democracy — Atiku

By Lawrence Agbo

Former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned a Federal High Court judgment ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister the party and four others, describing the ruling as part of a wider attempt to weaken Nigeria’s democracy.

Reacting through a statement issued on X by his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku alleged that the judgment represents what he called “judicial rascality” and a deliberate effort to tilt the political system toward a one-party structure.

He argued that the court decision reflects a broader political agenda aimed at silencing opposition parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, there were already existing legal restraints on the matter, including a pending appeal and a subsisting order of stay of action from the Court of Appeal, which should have halted further proceedings at the lower court.

Atiku insisted that the judgment was delivered in disregard of appellate court directives, describing it as a serious threat to democratic norms and institutional order.

“The so-called deregistration of the African Democratic Congress along with other parties by Justice Peter Lifu may yet be the biggest manifestation of a bid to undermine the opposition and entrench a de facto one-party state. The judgment is the height of judicial rascality,” the statement reads.

He further cited a Court of Appeal order in Appeal CA/ABJ/CV/569/2026 and Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2025, which he said directed the trial court to stay further action pending determination of the appeal.

Atiku noted that the appellate court had scheduled hearing for October 27, 2026, insisting that the lower court was aware of the directive but proceeded nonetheless.

He accused the ruling establishment of attempting to manipulate the judiciary in a bid to suppress opposition voices and consolidate political dominance ahead of the next electoral cycle.

“The court order of May 22, 2026, was clear. Nigerians and the international community can see the level of desperation to either win the 2027 elections at all costs or destroy our democracy,” he added.

The former vice president maintained that the ADC and other affected parties remain committed to pursuing all available legal remedies to challenge the judgment and protect Nigeria’s multi-party democratic system.