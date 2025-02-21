The Senator representing Borno South, Alhaji Mohammed Ali Ndume, and the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede, have lauded the The Sun for sustaining a robust journalism that upholds the ethics of the profession.

Expressing happiness that they are getting recognition from The Sun, Ndume and Oloyede described their nominations for Courage in Leadership and Lifetime Achievements awards respectively as an honour they would cherish throughout their lifetime.

Ndume and Oloyede are among the 36 Nigerians, who will be honoured at The Sun Awards celebration holding on March 1, 2025 in Lagos.

Speaking separately in Abuja when the Managing Director/Editor- in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, Onuoha Ukeh, led a team to present letters nominating them, the duo said the awards would serve as an impetus to work harder.

Senator Ndume said the Courage in Leadership award would go a long way in compelling him to continue speaking truth to power.

He said: “This is one of the greatest surprises of my life. I, most sincerely, appreciate this nomination as Courage in Leadership Award winner by the management of The Sun.

“I don’t go out to look for awards. I never lobbied for this award, and more importantly, I am not doing what I am doing so that I can be given an award. The greatest award is from God, but the voice of the people is the voice of God. I sincerely thank the management of The Sun Newspaper for this award.

“This award will go a very long way in compelling me to be on the side of truth and continue to speak truth to power. I know my journey into politics has been very difficult and I can feel it. I went to prison twice. I have been suspended and demoted, expelled for eight months, and stopped from attending meetings. But I have continued to speak the truth.

“I have to confess that this is one of the biggest awards I cherish and value. This is a very important award to me because I didn’t buy it. I didn’t expect it. I value it.”

On his part, the JAMB Registrar, Oloyede said: “We appreciate this gesture and take it as a call for greater service, a call for better service and a call for more commitment to the development of our nation.”

He explained that “at the level of JAMB, we try to do our best with the hope that in doing so it will also inspire others to contribute more to the acceleration of global development of Nigeria in particular and humanity in general. If our modest effort is recognised by a very reputable organisation like The Sun Publishing Limited, one can only thank God that such a recognition came to us in our lifetime.

“I thank you for reserving a special award like this for people at age 70 years and above because once you are 70 years, unless you are not wise, you should start preparing to go back to God, your creator.

“The award is a club of elder statesmen and I thank you for considering me worthy of being so honoured.”

Earlier, The Sun MD explained that Senator Ndume was nominated for the award because “for 21 years, you have been a federal legislator, having served as a member of the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2011 and at the Senate from 2011 till date. At different times, you have served as Senate Leader, Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, and Senate Chief Whip, among others. In your years at the Senate, your trademark has been speaking truth to power.

“Twice in your political career in the Senate, you have been suspended for speaking your mind and standing for what you believed to be in the public interest. In July 2024, you were suspended by the Senate for voicing out that President Bola Tinubu was not aware of the pervasive hunger and poverty that was ravaging the land.

“In 2017, you were also suspended by the Senate for calling for the investigation of the allegations of importation of bulletproof cars without valid documents by two senior members of the Senate. You stood your ground, insisting that the Senate should not be subjected to ridicule by allowing such grave allegations to go uninvestigated.”

Enumerating his other achievements, Ukeh said that Ndume has been consistent in criticiSing government.

He said: “As a Senator, you have never shied away from speaking the truth, irrespective of your political affiliation and personal interest. Under the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari, you spoke vehemently against his kind of leadership, pointing out fundamental issues that needed to be dealt with by the administration.

“What you have done under the Tinubu administration is not different. For instance, you have been very vocal about the negative impact of the tax regime of the government, canvasing the view that the masses should be allowed to breathe in the face of the excruciating economic pains. Sometimes you sound like a lone voice in the wilderness.” For the JAMB Registrar, Ukeh said: “When you turned 70 last year, the floodgate of tributes and accolades were opened for a man that distinguished himself in character and learning.

“We take cognisance of the fact that your dedication to integrity in public service has over the years endeared you to well-meaning Nigerians. Your innovation and commitment to excellence bring revolution to any public institution you pass through.

“In your career as a public office holder, you have left on the sand of time footprint as a man of honour. As Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, you brought about a revolution and innovation that laid the foundation for computer-based examinations. In fact, you are unarguably the pioneer of computer-based exams in Nigeria, which you have taken to a higher level in JAMB with the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams (UTME).

“At the University of Ilorin, from 2007 to 2012, you showed a classical example of how to turn around a public institution. Your era witnessed the transformation of a relatively unknown institution to one of the top 20 universities in Africa, making it a choice place for admission seekers and scholars.

“In addition to the academic excellence at the university, you embarked on massive infrastructure development that added value. You made the building of students’ hostels, laboratories, lecture halls and facilities your priority.

“Under your leadership as registrar of JAMB, the examination has become a study in transparency and accountability. In 2017, Nigerians were shocked to hear that JAMB remitted N7.8 billion to the federal government coffers as against N50 million the institution remitted annually between 1978 and 2016. That singular act raised a lot of questions and answers on accountability and transparency in public office in Nigeria.

“So far, under your watch, JAMB has remitted an operating surplus of N20.7 billion to the federal government. It is worthy to note that under your leadership JAMB has reduced the cost of its application fee by 30 percent and still remits funds to the federal government.”

Others who will receive The Sun Awards include oil mogul and Chairman, Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Catherine Uju Ifejika as well as amazon of Nigeria’s real estate network marketing and Group Chief Executive Officer, PWAN Group, Dr. Jayne Onwumere, who are winners of the Man of the Year award.

Governors Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto (Sokoto State), Chukwuma Soludo (Anambra State), Mohammed Bago (Niger State) and Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau State) are Governor of the Year award winners, while Gov Ahmed Usman Ododo is Political Personality of the Year.

The wife of Ebonyi State governor, Mrs. Mary-Maudline Uzoamaka Nwifuru, is First Lady of the Year. For the Lifetime Achievement Award, Chief George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Senator Aliyu Wamakko, former Governor, Sokoto State; Annkio Briggs, environmentalist and civil rights advocate; and Chief Joseph Ezeokafor, Chairman of Jezco Oil, are winners.

Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, MD, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC); Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, and Prof Dantani Wushishi, Registrar, National Examination Council (NECO) are winners of the Public Service Award, with Mr. Walter Akpani, MD, Providus Bank, as Banker of the Year. In the business categories, Chief Michael Onuoha, CEO, AILES Group; Chief Polycarp Obiukwu, Chairman, Bolton White Group; Dr. Aisha Achimugu, President, Felak Concept Group, and Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, GMD, Nedcomoaks Limited, are winners of Entrepreneur of the Year, with Ichie Ken Chimezie Nwankwo, Chairman, Bigly Group and Amb Emmanuel Udechukwu, Chairman of Roxbury Leisure Homes Limited, clinching Investor of the Year award.

The Industrialist of the Year award goes to Chief Cyril Okoye, CEO, Grape Tree International Limited, and Chief Chika Emenike, Chairman of Kotec Group, while Mr. Seyi Adekunle, Founder, Vodi Group, and Mr. Jideofor Ezeofor, Founder, Zeof Excluzioni, are winners of the Creative Personality of the Year Award.

The Humanitarian Service Award goes to Dr. Darlington Nwabunike, President, De Imperial Philanthropic Family and Chief Habeeb Okuola, CEO, TILT Group, with Mr. Pascal Okechukwu (Cubana Chief Priest) and Dr. Dotun Sanusi, Founder/Chairman, Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, emerging as winners of the Hospitality Personality of the Year award.

Prof. Mike Ozekhome, is winner of the Courage in Leadership Award, with President of Actors Guild of Nigeria, Mr. Emeka Rollas Ejezie and delectable actress and film producer, Regina Daniels-Nwoko, emerging as Nollywood Personality of the Year award winners.