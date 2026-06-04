Book Review

By Literary Editor

There is a distinct, rhythmic anxiety that hums through the departure terminal of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos. It is the sound of a generation quietly detaching itself from a homeland that has mastered the art of unfulfilled expectations. In the lexicon of modern Nigerian survival, this exodus is encapsulated in a single, dynamic verb: Jápa.

While our newsrooms tirelessly document the statistics of this brain drain, it takes the keen eye of an economist turned literary craftsman to capture its absurd soul. In his masterful new novel, Jápa: The Great British Migration Lottery, Oluwatayo Jide Shoneye does not merely tell a story; he performs a brilliant, agonising autopsy on the contemporary institutional structures that govern black bodies in motion.

In his brilliantly sharp new novel, Jápa: The Great British Migration Lottery (2020–2025), the author transforms this very premise into a riveting, profoundly touching, and fiercely satirical masterpiece. For anyone who has ever watched a loved one pack their life into two 23kg suitcases, or experienced the hostile bureaucratic maze of the UK Home Office firsthand, this book isn’t just fiction; it’s an anthem.

TITLE: Jápa: The Great British Migration Lottery (2020–2025)

AUTHOR: Oluwatayo Jide Shoneye

GENRE: Satirical Fiction / Social Commentary

RATING: (5/5 Stars)

The Roll of the Dice: The Plot

The word ‘Jápa’, a Yoruba slang term meaning to escape, flee, or run for dear life, has become a defining cultural phenomenon over the last decade. It captures the collective aspiration of a generation looking outward for economic survival and professional dignity. But what happens when you finally get out?

Shoneye’s novel captures the UK immigration system exactly as it feels to those inside it: a ruthless, multi-tiered lottery. Set during a tumultuous five-year period (2020–2025), which includes global pandemics, sharp increases in visa fees, shifting shortage occupation lists, and the escalating Immigration Health Surcharges (HIS), the narrative follows its characters on the psychological and financial tightrope of modern migration.

From the false hope of the international student route to the gruelling grind of the healthcare and support-worker sectors, Shoneye reveals the system’s structural absurdities with the precision of a surgeon and the wit of a seasoned stand-up comic.

Why It Resonates: Humour as a Shield and a Weapon

What makes Jápa so remarkably triumphant is its tone. In the hands of a lesser writer, a story about the hostile environment policy could easily fall into unyielding trauma. Shoneye, however, employs satirical fiction and social commentary effectively.

He captures the distinct, vibrant texture of the diaspora experience, the dark humour used to deflect despair, the crushing weight of structural underemployment (where qualified professionals find themselves navigating high-stress relief care shifts), and the bittersweet taste of sending money home while skipping meals in the UK.

The characters are vividly portrayed as they navigate a landscape of “failed promises” and institutional hurdles. Shoneye expertly balances empathy with honesty, making you laugh aloud at bureaucratic absurdity on one page, only to leave you staring blankly at the wall on the next as the structural reality of their situation becomes clear.

The Verdict

For our readers at The Sun Newspaper, Jápa is a crucial addition to the modern African and diaspora literary canon. It serves as an important record of the 2020–2025 migration wave, documenting history as it unfolds through the perspectives of those who experienced it.

Shoneye doesn’t just write about survival; he examines the toll it takes on the human spirit, marriages, and families. It is a bold, uncompromising, and profoundly necessary piece of storytelling that demands to be read, discussed, and adapted for the screen.

The lottery might be rigged, but with this novel, Shoneye has hit the absolute jackpot and is highly recommended.

• Jápa: The Great British Migration Lottery (2020–2025) is available in all formats, including audio, eBook, paperback, and hardcopy, and can now be accessed on international publishing platforms such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, and Google Books.