Our plans for 2026 FIFA World Cup Tourney— StarTimes

StarTimes Nigeria has announced comprehensive live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, bringing all 104 matches of football’s biggest tournament to viewers across the country from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Speaking on the initiative, StarTimes Nigeria Marketing Director, Oke Umurhohwo, said the company’s goal is to ensure that every Nigerian football fan can enjoy the tournament regardless of location or income level.

“The FIFA World Cup is more than just football; it is a shared experience that unites families, friends, viewing centres, and communities,” Umurhohwo said. “At StarTimes, we are proud to broadcast all 104 matches live while also rewarding our subscribers with exciting prizes, including a ₦10 million grand prize.”

The company’s “Watch the World Cup. Win Big.” campaign will run throughout the tournament, offering subscribers the opportunity to win prizes worth a total of ₦50 million. The grand prize winner will receive ₦10 million during a live draw on the final match day, July 19, 2026.

Additional rewards include seven StarTimes H30 Solar Home Systems and fourteen StarTimes S130b Solar TV bundles, each featuring a built-in decoder and 32-inch television.

Subscribers can qualify automatically for the promotion by purchasing and activating a new StarTimes DTH or DTT decoder, renewing or reactivating eligible bouquets, or purchasing and activating a StarTimes S130b Solar bundle. No forms or entry codes are required. The campaign runs from June 1 to July 19, 2026.

To make the tournament more accessible, StarTimes has also introduced special World Cup decoder discounts valid from May 18 to July 31, 2026. Several decoder packages and accessories have received significant price reductions, giving more Nigerians the opportunity to access the tournament.

According to Umurhohwo, the company’s Basic Bouquet starts at just ₦4,000, making FIFA World Cup 2026 coverage more affordable than ever for football enthusiasts. Subscribers will also be able to stream matches on the StarTimes ON app via smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

With complete live coverage, affordable subscription options, discounted decoder packages, and attractive rewards, StarTimes aims to deliver an unforgettable FIFA World Cup experience to football fans across Nigeria.