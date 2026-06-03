Newcastle make €24m bid for ‘Nigerian Neymar’

Newcastle United have ramped up their summer recruitment drive by launching a formal €24m bid for Swedish side AIK’s teenage sensation Zadok Yohanna. The winger, who has earned the nickname the ‘Nigerian Neymar’ due to his explosive style of play, has become one of the most sought-after young talents in European football.

The Magpies are determined to bolster their attacking options under Eddie Howe and have identified the 18-year-old Yohanna as a primary target. According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg and reports from Swedish outlet Expressen, the Tyneside club has lodged a significant offer to bring the attacker to St. James’ Park.

The proposed €24 million fee would represent a landmark moment for Scandinavian football. If the deal is completed at that price point, Yohanna is set to become the most expensive signing in the history of the Swedish top-flight, underlining the high regard in which he is held by recruitment experts across the continent.

Newcastle isn’t the only Premier League side in the hunt for the talented winger. Brighton remains firmly in the picture and have reportedly already reached an agreement with the player. However, the Magpies are hopeful that their financial muscle and the project on offer in the North East will be enough to hijack the deal and pip the Seagulls to his signature.

Yohanna’s reputation has skyrocketed thanks to what scouts describe as “blistering pace and dribbling skills.” As a left-footed right-winger, he fits the modern profile of an inverted attacker who excels at cutting inside to unleash powerful shots or create scoring opportunities for teammates, qualities that Howe believes can elevate Newcastle’s frontline.