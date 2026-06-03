Les Blues won’t pay World Cup match tickets

The first tensions and disagreements have surfaced in recent hours at the French national team’s training camp, just eight days before the World Cup kicks off.

According to L’Équipe , the players are unhappy with the number of tickets allocated to them by the French Football Federation, and on Tuesday, during a visit from federation president Philippe Diallo, they expressed their dissatisfaction with his proposal.

Diallo informed the squad that they would have eight tickets available: two free of charge and the remaining six paid.

The players considered this number insufficient, believing they should have more given the number of friends and family members traveling with them to the United States to support the French national team.

This isn’t the only issue facing the French Football Federation . The other concerns bonuses for participating in the World Cup.

Diallo, president of the FFF , reduced performance bonuses due to the high cost of traveling to the United States . However, negotiations have progressed well in recent hours, and the amount each player will receive could be closer to their expectations.

The first internal cracks have already appeared in France, although this shouldn’t affect the team’s performance at the World Cup . The players will continue negotiating with the Federation regarding the number of tickets and bonuses they will receive based on their results. As a gesture of goodwill, the squad participated without complaint this Tuesday in various promotional events with the FFF ‘s partners and sponsors .