By Gabriel Dike

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has withheld the entire results of the May/June 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for students of Kings College Lagos for alleged examination malpractice.

Daily Sun gathered that between Monday and yesterday, several students and parents that checked the result on the dedicated portal discovered the results were withheld.

The situation has led to anxiety over the fate of the students as they could not upload their results on to the portal of the institution they applied as awaiting result candidates.

Several parents called the principal and teachers to seek clarification on what went wrong during the conduct of the school exam.

Three parents told Daily Sun that the situation was worrisome and might put the admission chances of King’s College students in jeopardy.

The trio confirmed that parents had bombarded the executives of the college’s Parents Teachers’ Association (PTA) since Monday to seek answers about the non-release of the students WASSCE results.

WAEC released the results of the school exam taken by 1, 973,365 candidates on Monday and withheld 192,089, representing 9.75 percent of the total candidates for alleged examination malpractice.

According to the council, another 451, 796 candidates, representing 22.94 percent have one or more of their subjects still being processed due to some issues to resolve.

The Head of National Office of WAEC, Dr. Amos Dangut, while releasing the results, said efforts were being made to speedily complete the processes to enhance the release of the affected candidates’ results within a couple of days.

Acting Public Affairs of WAEC, Mrs. Moyosola Adesina, said if the college result had been withheld, it was because of examination malpractices.

She said the college or individual student affected could lodge complaints on WAEC Complaint portal with their WASSCE examination number and name of school and reasons for the council’s action will be given.

Last year, Kings College was issued a warning by the council for infraction during the 2024 school examination.