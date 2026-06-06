Former Kano PDP deputy governorship candidate defects to APC

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano
The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received a major boost ahead of 2027 following the defection of Yusuf Bello Dambatta, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) 2023 deputy governorship candidate in the state.
Dambatta, a technocrat, policy expert and politician with extensive grassroots experience, formally renounced his membership of the PDP on Saturday in Kano through a letter of notification.
According to him, the decision followed wide consultations with political associates, supporters and stakeholders in the state.
He commended Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and said, “I am convinced that the APC provides a more suitable platform for me to contribute effectively to the advancement of our people and the development of our state and nation.”
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“I am equally motivated by the growing spirit of inclusiveness in the APC, the party’s commitment to the welfare of the people, and the opportunity to contribute more effectively to our state and nation,” he added.
“As I rejoin my political family, I reaffirm my unwavering commitment to the service of the people, the promotion of unity, and the pursuit of policies that will enhance peace, prosperity and sustainable development,” Dambatta stated.
He also thanked PDP members and leaders “for the relationships and experiences shared over the years”.
Dambatta, a former adviser to the Senate Committee on National Planning and former Commissioner for Budget in Kano State, expressed confidence in working with APC members and other well-meaning citizens to support the “Kano First Agenda” and the state’s continued development.