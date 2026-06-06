Senator Goje hails Tinubu over N1.245tn Gombe-Biu-Maiduguri highway project

Former Governor of Gombe State and Senator representing Gombe Central, Danjuma Goje, has commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the reconstruction of the Gombe-Biu-Maiduguri highway, describing the project as a major intervention that will transform transportation and economic activities across the North-East.

The Federal Government on Thursday flagged off the N1.245 trillion highway project in Gombe. The road will be dualised using rigid pavement technology and extended to Maiduguri, Yola and Jalingo, providing strategic links among the six North-East states.

Reacting to the development, Goje said he had consistently advocated the construction of a major highway network connecting states in the region, noting that the project reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to addressing critical infrastructure deficits.

According to him, the flag-off of the project by the Minister of Works, David Umahi, demonstrates that the Tinubu administration is responsive to the aspirations of the people.

“I have repeatedly called for the construction of a major highway linking states in the North-East. When I heard that the Minister of Works was in Gombe to flag off this project, I felt it was necessary to commend the Federal Government.

“A leader is expected to listen to the yearnings and aspirations of the people. What has happened shows that President Tinubu is a listening leader,” Goje said.

The senator also praised the mobilisation of contractors to the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi-Gombe road project, describing it as further evidence that the administration is matching promises with action.

He urged residents of Gombe State and the wider North-East region to support the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying the government has demonstrated its commitment to the development of the region through critical infrastructure projects.

“If somebody does good to you, you should reciprocate. The President has done well for us with this highway project, and we should appreciate him and his party,” he added.

Goje recalled that the Gombe-Biu road had suffered decades of neglect and failed rehabilitation efforts under previous administrations, expressing optimism that the new project would bring lasting relief to road users and stimulate economic growth in the region.