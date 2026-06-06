Chinese Foreign Minister receives candidate for UN Secretary-General Michelle Bachelet

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja
The Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi, has received in audience the candidate for the position of United Nations Secretary-General, Michelle Bachelet.
Wang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, received the former Chilean President in Beijing, the Chinese capital.
During the meeting, Bachelet shared her views on the international situation and the role of the United Nations.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China disclosed that, during the meeting, Bachelet stated that the United Nations is an indispensable platform for the international community to jointly address global challenges.
“In today’s world marked by turbulence and disorder, more rather than less multilateralism is needed. The UN should, through reform, return to its founding vision, uphold the authority of the Charter, adopt an action-oriented approach, and advance the three pillars of peace, development and human rights in a coordinated manner, so as to better respond to risks and challenges in keeping with the times,” Bachelet said.
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During the visit, Bachelet adhered to the one-China policy, highly appreciated China’s long-standing commitment to promoting multilateralism and the United Nations cause, and expressed her readiness to work with China and the international community to jointly strengthen the role and standing of the United Nations.
In his comments, the Chinese Foreign Minister said Bachelet’s remarks reflected her in-depth thinking on the work of the United Nations and her sense of responsibility and enthusiasm for advancing the cause of human progress.
“China has always been a staunch supporter and active contributor to the UN cause. Last month, Wang Yi travelled to New York to chair a high-level meeting of the Security Council and had in-depth exchanges with various parties. It was widely agreed that in the face of a turbulent and intertwined international situation, the role and standing of the UN must be strengthened, not weakened. There is a shared expectation that the UN will, through reform, reinvigorate itself, enhance its capacity for action, and play a stronger role. China stands ready to continue working with all parties to defend, reinvigorate and strengthen the UN,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
Wang stated that the United Nations Secretary-General, as the chief administrative officer of the UN, shoulders important missions and responsibilities.
“The selection of the next Secretary-General is vital to the direction of the UN’s reform and development over the next five to ten years, and concerns the vital interests of UN member states, particularly countries of the Global South. China will participate in the election of the next Secretary-General with a responsible and constructive attitude, and work to reinvigorate the authority and vitality of the UN, so that it can better adapt to new circumstances and more effectively address new challenges,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry also said.