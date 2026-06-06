China’s first cruise-to-nowhere voyage sets sail from Shanghai

The Adora Magic City, China’s first home-grown large cruise ship, has departed Shanghai.
The development, according to China Daily, marked the launch of the country’s first-ever cruise-to-nowhere voyage.
The publication stated that, unlike traditional cruises, the new itinerary involved the ship leaving from and returning to its home port, the Shanghai Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal, without making any stops, cruising solely on the high seas.
“The three-day, two-night voyage from Saturday to early Monday offers passengers a relaxed, immersive experience without the need to rush from one port to another,” it wrote.
A tourist, Hu, a white-collar worker from Shanghai, said as she stepped on board: “It feels very relaxing, and I don’t have to take extra days off work. I am really looking forward to experiencing the home-grown large cruise ship.”
The operator has enhanced onboard entertainment, including a stand-up comedy show, magic performances, themed parties, and late-night dining.
To ensure comfort, the passenger load was capped at 80 per cent, with an average age of 47, which is lower than the usual 55 on regular routes.
On Friday, Shanghai issued China’s first entry-exit permit for such cruises. The following day, streamlined customs and border inspection services were in place for travellers.
Tong Danying, an official with the Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission, said cruises to nowhere are not a simplified version of traditional cruises but a brand-new product that turns the ship into the destination itself, creating a new consumption scenario.
Figures show that China has seen booming cruise tourism, with total cruise passenger throughput in 2025 surging 25.3 per cent year-on-year.