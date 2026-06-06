Enugu East endorses Tinubu, Mbah for re-election

From Jude Chinedu, Enugu
Leaders, stakeholders, and residents of the Enugu East Senatorial District, popularly known as the Nkanu Zone, on Saturday endorsed Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for second terms in office, citing their performance and development initiatives.
The endorsement was made during the Ofu-Obi endorsement rally, which was attended by political leaders, traditional rulers, party faithful, and supporters from across the district.
Speaking at the event, Governor Mbah described the endorsement as a validation of the transformation taking place across Enugu State under his administration and expressed gratitude for what he called an overwhelming show of support.
“Today, I’m reminded of the saying that there’s no greater honour than that bestowed by one’s own people. I’m very honoured and grateful for what you have demonstrated today. This endorsement is strong validation for what we have achieved together,” he said.
The governor also thanked traditional rulers in the zone for presenting him with an Ofo, describing it as a symbol of moral authority and a reaffirmation of the trust the people had placed in him when they supported his emergence as governor.
Reflecting on the 2023 governorship election, Mbah said the Nkanu people had not merely presented a candidate but a vision for a new Enugu founded on economic growth, modern infrastructure, and expanded opportunities for citizens.
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According to him, many of the projects currently reshaping the state, including Smart Green Schools, Enugu Air, transport terminals, healthcare facilities, the International Conference Centre, and road infrastructure, were only ideas at the time the people entrusted him with leadership.
“At that time, there were no Smart Green Schools to point to. No Enugu Air. No International Conference Centre. No Presidential Hotel. No International Hospital. No transport terminals. No CNG buses. Yet you believed that Enugu could become more than it was,” he stated.
Mbah said his administration’s Citizens’ Charter had guided efforts to improve education, healthcare, security, infrastructure, and economic opportunities, adding that the goal was to create conditions that would enable residents to realise their full potential.
He disclosed that the state would soon commence work on a power plant aimed at guaranteeing a reliable electricity supply and accelerating industrialisation and economic growth.
The governor also commended President Tinubu for implementing reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda, saying the policies had provided states with greater resources and responsibility to pursue sustainable development.
“President Tinubu has created the conditions for it. Through support for aviation, transport and road infrastructure, energy, regional development and economic reform, the Federal Government has become a willing partner in Enugu’s transformation,” he said.
While acknowledging his roots in Nkanu, Mbah stressed that his responsibility extended to every community in Enugu State and urged residents to remain united in sustaining the state’s development momentum.