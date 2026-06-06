FG threatens to weed out contractors asking for advance payments before work

From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Federal Government has threatened to weed out contractors who wait for mobilisation or advance payments before moving to site.

Minister of Works, Engineer David Umahi made the threat when he inspected ongoing road project along Abuja-Keffi Road, today..

According to the minister, some of the contractors have up to 25 jobs awarded before the advent of President Bola Tinubu administration, adding that some contractors are not ready to invest.

” If you are not ready to invest while awaiting Federal Government payments, then you are not part of the progress of this country. We will remove those contractors who only wait for advance payments before working. Some have been benefiting for over 30 years” he said.

As part of measures to fight insecurity, the minister ordered the installation of CCTV on the road. He also told the contractor handling the project to provide a yard where the control switch of the CCTV will be installed.

“This project is going to serve as a pilot under the president’s directive. He wants all our roads to have CCTV, and we have embedded a CCTV programme into this project. I am directing the directors and the contractor that whenever I issue directives and return to find them not implemented, I will remove the directors and controllers from the project.

“We must redirect our attention properly because the president has given us a strong support and encouragement to succeed. When we fail, people wrongly blame the president. We must look inward and correct ourselves. Nation-building is everyone’s responsibility.

“Nobody knows the level of support the president has given to me. If I fail, they still blame the president. That should not be so. If I give directives to move this nation forward and staff fail to implement them, I will remove them—some from the Ministry of Works entirely. When we are insulted for issues we did not cause, it is because people do not understand the real problem. Enough is enough” he warned,

On the release of funds, Umahi, directed the contractor to stop asphalt use. He said that the median New Jersey works on the completed sections should be incorporated, to ease proper functioning of the median lights.

“Ashpalt works should stop for now.

The median New Jersey works on the completed sections should be incorporated, even though it was not originally in the bill. I am directing that it must be done so that when we install median lights, they reflect properly on both sides.

“The median drainage areas must be properly cast because they serve as water collection and channelling zones to prevent water from weakening the asphalt.

“Concrete works must be done as a matter of urgency. Potholes should be dug out, filled with sharp sand and stone base, and stabilised with cement to restore structural integrity. This prevents water ingress and extends pavement life. This is more important than surface construction itself” he noted.