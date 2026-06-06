From Olanrewaju Lawal
Following recent bandit attacks in parts of the state, the Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, has convened an emergency security meeting to fine-tune the state’s security architecture.
The meeting, held at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi, aimed to strengthen coordinated efforts to address emerging security challenges and implement lasting solutions.
Dr Idris expressed deep concern over the recent attacks in some parts of the state and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to doing everything possible to curb insecurity and ensure that every resident “sleeps with both eyes closed”.
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“My administration will not tolerate or spare anyone found to be an informant. Anyone found culpable will face the full weight of the law, and justice will be served,” he stated.
While commending the security agencies operating in the state, the governor noted that their efforts had made a significant impact on maintaining peace and harmony.
“I urge all residents to continue supporting security agencies by providing credible information. People should not withhold information; they should share it promptly,” he added.