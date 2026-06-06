First Lady empowers 1,000 petty traders in FCT with cash grants, equipment

From Juliana Taiwo‑Obalonye, Abuja

First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu on Saturday empowered more than 1,000 women traders and other residents of Karon Majigi and the Physically Challenged Colony in the Federal Capital Territory with cash grants and livelihood equipment.

Represented at the distribution ceremony by the Vice‑President’s wife, Nana Shettima, the First Lady appreciated the community for its support to President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The First Lady disclosed that her office had earlier delivered a package of productive items and lannounced further cash support. The donated items include 39 sewing machines, 13 grinding machines, 35 water pumping machines, 45 hair dryers, 16 power chillers and five keke (tricycle) trucks.

In addition, 1,000 beneficiaries in Latin Majigi also receive N50,000 to support and expand small businesses.

“This empowerment is not just for women, it’s for women, youth, men, everybody,” said the APC women leader in the FCT, Farida Suliaman. “You have been giving us not today, and I know you will continue to give us more.”

The First Lady’s representative also announced that construction of a new secondary school in the community—facilitated by the Renewed Hope Initiative in partnership with the Federal Capital Territory Administration—is underway and “will be completed soon, inshallah.”

Minister of State, FCT, Mariya Mahmoud, in her goodwill message praised the First Lady’s focus on inclusion. “Today’s programme is a clear demonstration of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, which places the welfare, inclusion and empowerment of all Nigerians at the centre of governance,” she said. “The empowerment of physically challenged persons is not merely an act of charity; it is an investment in human capacity, self‑reliance and sustainable development.”

APC Deputy National Women Leader Zainab Ibrahim urged beneficiaries to make prudent use of the grants. “This is the case of teaching someone how to fish rather than giving you fish to eat and forget,” she said. “I want to urge the beneficiaries to make sure that they judiciously use what they are giving, in order to reduce or alleviate poverty in their homes.”

Local leaders welcomed the intervention while pressing for further assistance. District Head of Karamajiji, Yunusa Bako, thanked the First Lady and appealed for follow‑up support in road and infrastructural development, reliable water supply, more qualified teachers and completion of school projects. “Your commitment to improving the life of individual citizens through the empowerment initiative demonstrates compassionate leadership and dedication to national development,” he said.

Alhaji Bako also drew attention to a community school project started by a National Youth Service Corps member that stalled during the COVID‑19 pandemic and appealed for government help to complete it. “We humbly request for your support and intervention towards the completion of this noble project so that the vision shall start and become a lasting legacy for our children and future generations,” he added.

At the Physically Challenged Colony on Airport Road, beneficiaries and officials described the distribution as part of broader efforts to enhance accessibility and equal opportunity. “We will continue to work closely with relevant stakeholders to create an environment where everyone can thrive and contribute meaningfully to society,” Mahmoud said.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries persons with disability in the country, Esther Akwu, for ongoing support to the disabled community.

“We really appreciate you,” Akwu said, noting previous relief and empowerment from the First Lady’s office. “The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria sent 85 bags of rice to our community and empowered many of us with support. We are eternally grateful for this new gesture done for PWDs in this city as a whole.”

Akwu urged continued attention to the needs of persons with disabilities

The ceremony included cultural presentations and the formal handing over of traditional gifts and a portrait commemorating the First Lady’s previous visit.