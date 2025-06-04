By Gabriel Dike

Management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has debunked insinuations that the English Language paper taken on May 28 has been cancelled due to the conduct of the exam in the night in some parts of the country.

WAEC Head of National Office (HNO), Dr. Amos Dangut, told Daily Sun that the alleged statement of the cancellation of the English Language was fake and did not emanate from the council.

The statement dated Friday, May 30, allegedly signed by the head of the national office, said the reasons for the cancellation were based on misconduct, unauthorised use of notes, collaboration and recording of exam content in the exam halls, which degrade the value of the WAEC certificate.

The statement further read: “In view of the widespread exam malpractices observed during the 2025 English Language exam, WAEC has decided to cancel the results.

“The West African Examinations Council will continue to take a firm stance against any form of examination malpractice to uphold the integrity of our examinations.”

A statement by the Public Affairs Officer of WAEC, Mrs. Moyosola Adesina, said the council’s attention was drawn to a purported press release from the council, spreading across various social media platforms, that the English Language paper had been cancelled and a new date would be announced soon.

She confirmed that the said examination has not been cancelled, and there is no new date scheduled for a re-conduct.

“Although the source of that information cannot be ascertained yet, the council is certain that the false claim is being peddled by mischief-makers who are bent on bringing the council to disrepute to cause confusion and panic for candidates who sat for the examination.

“The council would like to use the opportunity to inform the public and all stakeholders that information from the council is disseminated via our official and verified social media handles, as well as accredited media platforms across the country.”

Adesina thanked stakeholders for the confidence reposed in WAEC in the last 73 years of conducting examinations, and promised to always seek innovative ways to render quality services to the Nigerian child.