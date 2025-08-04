From Idu Jude, Abuja

Senator Nenadi Usman, the interim National Chairman of the Labour Party, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, on their historic triumph at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Championship.

Senator Usman, in a press statement on Monday, August 4, 2025, said that their resounding victory over Mali in the final match, held on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the Palais des Sports de Treichville in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, has once again brought pride and honour to our nation.

The statement further reads: “With this feat, Nigeria becomes the first country to clinch five consecutive Women’s AfroBasket titles, a clear testament to our undisputed dominance in women’s basketball on the African continent.

“As we continue to bask in the euphoria of this sweet and inspiring victory, I take this moment to urge those in positions of authority to make deliberate and robust investments in our youth—particularly through sports and other engaging, talent-driven activities that can redirect youthful energy from the streets to productive ventures.

“Globally, sports has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar industry capable of significantly contributing to national economies. Nigeria is richly endowed with talents, not only in sports but also in music, entertainment, ICT, and other youth-driven sectors. Sadly, poor leadership and short-sighted policies have hindered meaningful investment in these critical areas.

“This latest triumph by D’Tigress presents yet another opportunity for the government to reflect and reimagine a future where our sports sector receives the attention and funding it truly deserves.

“On behalf of the Labour Party family, I celebrate our champions—D’Tigress—and commend their unwavering spirit, discipline, and patriotism. This victory is not just a win on the court; it is a symbol of hope, resilience, and the great heights Nigeria can attain with the right leadership and vision.”