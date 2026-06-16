2026 World Cup tactical preview: How France can beat Senegal

By Seyi Babalola

France begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Senegal in one of the most intriguing fixtures of the group stage.

The match carries historical significance, with Senegal famously defeating the defending champions 1-0 in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup.

However, this French side enters the contest as one of the tournament favourites, boasting exceptional depth, attacking quality and experience.

While Senegal possess the athleticism, organisation and counter-attacking threat to trouble any opponent, France have several tactical advantages that could prove decisive.

Control the midfield battle

One of Senegal’s greatest strengths lies in its physical and hardworking midfield. Players such as Idrissa Gana Gueye excel at breaking up play and launching transitions.

France must avoid turning the game into an end-to-end contest.

Instead, Didier Deschamps’ side should dominate possession through intelligent positioning and quick ball circulation.

By controlling the tempo, France can force Senegal to spend long periods defending and reduce opportunities for dangerous counter-attacks.

N’Golo Kanté’s experience and France’s technical superiority in midfield could be crucial in this regard.

Isolate Senegal’s full-backs

France’s biggest attacking weapon remains the pace and movement of captain Kylian Mbappé.

Senegal are expected to defend in a compact shape, but France can stretch that structure by moving the ball quickly from side to side.

The French wingers should look to create one-on-one situations against Senegal’s full-backs.

If Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé receive the ball in space, they possess the speed and dribbling ability to create chances consistently.

France’s ability to switch play rapidly could pull Senegal’s defensive block apart and create gaps for runners arriving from midfield.

Prevent the counter-attack

Senegal’s greatest threat comes in transition. The Lions of Teranga possess explosive pace through players such as Sadio Mané and Ismaïla Sarr, who can turn defence into attack within seconds.

Whenever France commit numbers forward, they must maintain defensive balance.

One midfielder should remain deep to protect the centre-backs, while full-backs must be cautious about advancing simultaneously.

If France lose possession in dangerous areas, immediate counter-pressing will be essential to prevent Senegal from launching quick attacks into open spaces.

Target Senegal through quick passing combinations

Senegal are expected to defend compactly, often dropping into a low block when under pressure. Breaking down such a structure requires more than individual brilliance.

France should utilise quick passing triangles around the penalty area, encouraging players such as Michael Olise and Désiré Doué to combine with Mbappé in tight spaces.

Fast interchanges can drag Senegal’s defenders out of position and create openings for shots or cut-backs inside the box.

Make set pieces count

Although Senegal possess considerable aerial strength, France also have several dangerous players in dead-ball situations.

Corners and free-kicks could become increasingly important if Senegal successfully frustrates France during open play.

Deliveries into the box targeting powerful centre-backs and late-arriving midfielders may provide an alternative route to goal.

Winning second balls around the penalty area will also be vital against a physically imposing Senegalese defence.

Put early pressure on Senegal

An early goal could dramatically alter the match. Senegal are at their most dangerous when they can remain compact and wait for opportunities to counter.

If France score first, Senegal would be forced to push higher up the pitch, creating more space for Mbappé and France’s attacking players to exploit.

France’s superior squad depth could then become a major factor as the game progresses.

Key battle: Mbappé vs Koulibaly

The defining duel could be between Kylian Mbappé and Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly.

Mbappé enters the tournament under scrutiny after failing to score in France’s recent warm-up matches, but his World Cup record remains outstanding.

Senegal will rely heavily on Koulibaly’s experience and leadership to contain the French star.

If Mbappé consistently finds space behind Senegal’s defence, France will be difficult to stop.

Conversely, if Koulibaly succeeds in limiting his influence, Senegal’s chances of causing an upset will increase significantly.

Tactical verdict

France enter the match as favourites because of their superior depth, technical quality and attacking firepower.

However, Senegal possess enough pace, organisation and experience to punish any lapses in concentration.

For France to secure victory, they must dominate possession, prevent Senegal’s counter-attacks, stretch the African side’s defensive shape through the wings and make the most of their attacking stars in one-on-one situations.

If they execute that plan effectively, Les Bleus should have enough quality to begin their World Cup campaign with three points.