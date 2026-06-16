Rudiger signs new contract extension with Real Madrid

16 June 2026 11:55 am WAT

Seyi Babalola By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
images (15)

Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger has extended his contract until 2027, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

“Real Madrid and Antonio Rudiger have agreed the extension of our player’s contract, who will stay at the club until June 30, 2027,” said Madrid in a statement.

The 33-year-old centre-back signed for Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2022, after playing for Stuttgart and Roma.

Rudiger won La Liga and the Champions League in 2024 with Los Blancos and the Copa del Rey in 2023.

Other News

After failing to win major trophies for two consecutive seasons Madrid president Florentino Perez appointed Jose Mourinho as coach earlier in June.

On Monday, Madrid announced the signing of Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella from Chelsea.

The club have also been strongly linked with Bernardo Silva and Denzel Dumfries, and are set to sign Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate at the end of his contract at Anfield.

Tags:

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Related News