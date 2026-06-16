Tinubu urges patriotism as Muslims mark Islamic New Year

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday extended warm felicitations to Muslims in Nigeria and across the world as they marked the Islamic New Year, 1st Muharram 1448AH, urging citizens to use the occasion to renew commitments to patriotism and good citizenship.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president reflected on the significance of the Hijrah — the migration from Mecca to Medina that begins the Hijri calendar — and said its lessons remain relevant for national renewal.

“The lessons of sacrifice, renewal, patience, and faith in Allah’s divine plan are central to building a peaceful, just and prosperous nation,” Tinubu said. “As Muslims mark the beginning of a new Hijri year, I admonish all Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, to embrace the spirit of the new year by rededicating themselves to the ideals of good citizenship.”

He urged acts of kindness, tolerance, honesty and devotion to duty, saying those virtues are “necessary contributions to national unity, security and development.”

President Tinubu also prayed that the new Islamic year would bring “blessings, peace and prosperity to every household,” and asked that Allah continue to guide Nigeria “on the path of progress.”