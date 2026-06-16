2026 World Cup: Everything to know about France vs Senegal match

By Goli Innocent

France and Senegal will renew one of the most memorable rivalries in World Cup history when both sides clash in a Group F encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The fixture carries extra significance because it revives memories of Senegal’s famous 1-0 victory over France in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup, one of the biggest upsets in tournament history.

France arrive as one of the favourites to win the competition, while Senegal will be determined to prove they can once again challenge one of world football’s traditional powerhouses.

Match details

The Group F encounter will be played on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. For Nigerian football fans, kick-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. Nigerian time (WAT).

The match will take place in the United States as both teams begin their quest for a place in the knockout stages.

Why the match matters

Opening games often shape a team’s entire World Cup campaign.

France will be under pressure to start strongly and avoid any repeat of their disappointing 2002 opening defeat to Senegal.

For Senegal, securing points against one of the tournament favourites could significantly improve their chances of advancing beyond the group stage.

World Cup history

France are making their 17th World Cup appearance. The two-time world champions lifted the trophy in 1998 and 2018, while also finishing runners-up in 2006 and 2022.

Senegal are appearing at their fourth World Cup, having previously qualified in 2002, 2018 and 2022.

Their best performance came in 2002 when they reached the quarter-finals in their debut appearance.

Head-to-head record

France and Senegal have met once at the FIFA World Cup. That meeting came in 2002, when Senegal stunned the defending champions 1-0 thanks to a goal from Papa Bouba Diop.

Overall, France will be seeking revenge, while Senegal will hope to extend their unbeaten World Cup record against Les Bleus.

France’s strengths

France possess one of the deepest squads in the tournament.

Led by stars such as Kylian Mbappé, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Michael Olise, Eduardo Camavinga and William Saliba, they combine pace, creativity and experience.

Their ability to dominate possession, transition quickly and create scoring opportunities from multiple areas makes them one of the strongest teams in the competition.

Senegal’s strengths

Senegal remain one of Africa’s most organised and physically imposing sides.

The team boasts experienced players such as Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye, Sadio Mane, and Nicolas Jackson.

Their defensive discipline, athleticism and ability to attack quickly on the counter could trouble France.

Key battleground

The midfield battle could decide the outcome. If France control possession and dictate the tempo, they are likely to create several chances.

However, if Senegal can successfully defend deep and time their moments for quick explosive bursts in transition and exploit spaces on the break, they could make life difficult for the Europeans.

Chances of victory

France enter the match as favourites, but Senegal are capable of causing an upset.

Win probability:

France: 50%

Senegal: 30%

Draw: 20%

France’s superior squad depth gives them the edge, but Senegal have enough quality and experience to keep the contest competitive.

Prediction

France possess greater attacking quality and tournament experience, which should prove decisive over 90 minutes.

Senegal are expected to remain disciplined and dangerous on the counter, but containing France throughout the match will be a difficult task.

Predicted score:

France 2-1 Senegal.