World Cup: Cape Verde goalkeeper reveals reason behind emotional moment

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha has opened up on the emotional moment that followed his historic FIFA World Cup debut, revealing that he broke down in tears because his late grandparents were unable to witness one of the biggest moments of his career.

The 40-year-old delivered a memorable performance as Cape Verde held Spain to a goalless draw in their maiden World Cup appearance, making seven crucial saves to earn the Man of the Match award.

The veteran shot-stopper also became the oldest goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet on his FIFA World Cup debut.

Despite the historic achievement, Vozinha was visibly emotional after the final whistle.

Explaining his reaction, he said thoughts of his family overwhelmed him.

“I cried after the game because I was raised by my grandparents during my childhood, and they could not be there.

“They passed away a few years ago. My mother was also unable to attend due to a visa issue and the costs associated with it. We could not arrange this in time.”

The result marked a historic moment for Cape Verde, who secured a valuable point in their first-ever World Cup match against one of the tournament favourites.

Vozinha also became the oldest player to feature in a nation’s inaugural World Cup game, surpassing the previous record held by Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room.

Reflecting on his individual recognition, the Chaves goalkeeper admitted he never imagined such a moment.

“I never imagined anything like this.”

“I am incredibly proud to be named Man of the Match.”

He also spoke about the significance of representing Cape Verde on football’s biggest stage.

“It is an honour to represent the country I cherish. We come from a very small place, and our journey to qualification was quite challenging. Today, our dream was realised by competing against a team like Spain. I take great pride in everyone who contributed to that process.”

For Cape Verde, the draw against Spain has already become one of the defining stories of the 2026 World Cup, with Vozinha’s heroic display ensuring their tournament debut will be remembered for years to come.