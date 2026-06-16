From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday commended the Nigerian Armed Forces and partner security agencies for a successful operation in Kogi State that led to the neutralisation of notorious bandit leader Ibrahim “Bastuji” and the rescue of Hajiya Amina Rabe Abubakar, widow of the late Major General Rabe Abubakar (rted).

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President described the operation as a “significant blow to criminal networks” that have terrorised communities in Kogi and neighbouring states.

“I congratulate our gallant troops on this decisive milestone. Nigeria will not surrender any part of its territory to criminals,” Tinubu said. “Those who choose the path of violence against innocent citizens will find no hiding place. This success reflects the renewed determination of our security forces to secure every inch of our land.”

He said the operation followed intelligence-led coordination between military units and other security agencies. Bastuji was long accused of orchestrating kidnappings, attacks on civilians and other violent crimes across forested communities; security sources said the raid ended in a firefight that neutralised the bandit commander.

In the same set of operations, he noted that troops reportedly secured the release of Hajiya Amina Rabe Abubakar. President Tinubu described her safe return as “a source of relief to her family and to all Nigerians,” and praised the “intelligence coordination and bravery of the officers and men who executed the rescue operation.”

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our troops who risk their lives daily to keep us safe,” he added, pledging continued government support for the military. “The government will continue to provide the Armed Forces with the resources, training and support needed to end banditry, kidnapping and all forms of violent crimes.”

President Tinubu urged citizens to keep cooperating with security agencies by providing timely information and necessary support to sustain gains against criminal networks.