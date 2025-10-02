Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced plans to jettison automatic settlement for refugees in the United Kingdom.

While revealing the move, Starmer said the current system, in which refugees are granted permanent settlement after five years and can bring family members immediately after asylum is granted, is “not fit for purpose”.

Presently, those involved can bring family members immediately after asylum is granted, but Starmer stated that it grants asylum seekers arriving in small boats more rights than British citizens or migrants who enter the country legally.

While speaking ahead of a summit of European leaders in Copenhagen, the prime minister pledged to overhaul the asylum rules.

“If you want to come to the UK, you should contribute to our society. That is the tolerant and fair approach to migration that our communities are built on.

“But the current system is not fit for purpose. That is why we’re making fundamental changes to what those granted asylum are afforded in the UK.

“Settlement must be earned by contributing to our country, not by paying a people-smuggler to cross the channel in a boat,” Starmer said.

Presently, British citizens are required to prove a minimum income of £29,000 and meet strict relationship tests if they intend to bring a spouse to the country.

Under the proposed system overhaul, the above also applies to refugees, including a clean criminal record and community service.

Indefinite leave to remain attracts application fees, and refugees will face financial and English Language requirements before they can bring family to the UK.