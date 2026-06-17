CRAN condoles with Lagos police over death of Salihu

The Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) has said that it received with deep shock, profound sadness, and a strong sense of loss the news of the passing of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Khan Salihu, who until his death served as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration, Lagos State Police Command.

In a statement, CRAN president, Lekan Olabulo, said, late DCP Salihu was widely respected across the Nigeria Police Force and the wider security community as a thoroughbred officer, known for his discipline, administrative brilliance, intellectual depth, and steadfast sense of duty. He was a consummate professional whose career was marked by integrity, loyalty to the Force, and an uncommon commitment to operational efficiency and institutional development.

“He distinguished himself as a calm but firm administrator, a problem-solver, and a dependable officer whose contributions consistently strengthened internal systems, improved financial administration, and enhanced the overall operational effectiveness of the Lagos State Police Command.

“His death is a monumental loss not only to the Nigeria Police Force and the Lagos State Police Command but also to the entire security ecosystem in Nigeria, including crime reporters who, in the course of their professional engagement, found him highly approachable, cooperative, humane, and consistently supportive of responsible journalism.

“CRAN notes that the late senior officer was a rising star within the force, whose trajectory reflected excellence, capacity, and leadership promise.

“The Association had, with great confidence, looked forward to seeing him attain the rank of Commissioner of Police (CP) and beyond, given his exemplary record of service, strategic mindset, and administrative competence.

“Sadly, fate has brought an abrupt end to a career that held immense promise for greater responsibilities.