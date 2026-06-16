Vowles appointed British High Commissioner to Nigeria

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Government of the United Kingdom has appointed Peter Vowles as the next British High Commissioner to Nigeria.

Vowles succeeds the outgoing High Commissioner, Richard Montgomery.

The British High Commission, Abuja, in a statement made available to Daily Sun, said Vowles is expected to take up his post in Abuja in September 2026.

“Dr Montgomery remains in post until that time.

“Mr Vowles brings extensive diplomatic and development experience to the role, having served as His Majesty’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe from 2023 to 2026 and previously as Ambassador to Myanmar from 2021 to 2022.

“He has held senior leadership positions across the FCDO and its predecessor department DFID, including as Transformation Director and Director for Asia, Caribbean and Overseas Territories,” the British High Commission said.

It further stated that earlier in his career, Mr Vowles worked in international development across South Asia, Central Africa and East Africa, including postings in Bangladesh, India, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Kenya.

“He began his career in Zimbabwe, where he worked in education and development,” the High Commission added.

Following the appointment, Vowles said he was honoured, noting that Nigeria is a country of immense importance to the United Kingdom.

“I am honoured to be appointed as British High Commissioner to Nigeria. Nigeria is a country of immense importance to the United Kingdom, and I look forward to working closely with Nigerian partners to strengthen our relationship across trade, development and security,” he said.