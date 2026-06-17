LSSTF donates bulletproof vests, helmets to NDLEA

By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF) has donated bulletproof vests and ballistic helmets to the Lagos State Strategic Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The LSSTF said the gesture is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security operations and enhance the safety of law enforcement personnel in the state.

The protective equipment were presented to the State Commander of the NDLEA, Lagos State Strategic Command, Assistant Commander General of Narcotics(ACGN) Abubakar Liman Wali, by the Director of Administration of the LSSTF, Adegbola Lewis, on behalf of the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Fund, Dr. Ayodele Ogunsan.

Also present at the presentation were the Head of Media and Advocacy, NDLEA Lagos State Command, Assistant Commander of Narcotics, ACN Mallum Musa; the Public Relations Officer of the Command, ASN Azeez Akinsola and other officers.

Receiving the protective gears, ACGN Abubakar Liman Wali, expressed appreciation to the LSSTF for the intervention, highlighting that the nature of narcotics enforcement often exposes officers to significant operational risks, thus the provision of modern protective equipment is essential and effective to support successful field operations and personnel welfare.

“Established in 1989, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is Nigeria’s foremost anti-narcotics agency mandated to combat the cultivation, production, trafficking, sale, and abuse of illicit drugs and psychotropic substances. The agency is responsible for investigating and prosecuting drug-related offences, dismantling trafficking networks, reducing drug demand through public education and advocacy, rehabilitating drug users, and collaborating with national and international partners to protect communities from the devastating effects of substance abuse and drug-related crimes.”