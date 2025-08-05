By Seyi Babalola

The United Kingdom has officially opened applications for the 2025/2026 Chevening Scholarship programme, which provides fully funded one-year master’s degrees at any UK university to aspiring leaders worldwide, including Nigeria.

The British High Commission said that the application window would be open from August 5 to October 7, 2025, with successful applicants getting full financial support for education, travel, and living expenses.

Funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), the Chevening Scholarship targets individuals with a strong academic record, leadership potential, and a vision for creating positive change.

Since its inception in 1983, the programme has supported more than 60,000 professionals worldwide, including hundreds of Nigerians in fields such as governance, media, law, and development.

Head of The Scholarships Unit at the FCDO, Emma Hennessey, emphasised the scholarship’s impact and selection process: “Chevening’s highly competitive selection process ensures that those chosen represent the brightest and most driven individuals. Alumni use their education, networks, and the confidence they gain in the UK to create lasting change in their communities and across the world.”

Here is how to Apply for the 2025/2026 Chevening Scholarship

Prospective applicants can begin their application journey by visiting: asams.chevening.org/apply

Before applying, candidates are strongly advised to review the detailed guidance and resources provided at chevening.org/guidance.

Key requirements include:

A clear career plan, A strong academic background (typically a second-class upper or higher), demonstrated leadership qualities, a commitment to positive change in your community and beyond.

Importantly, there is no restriction on course of study or field, allowing applicants to tailor their UK education to their goals.

The Chevening Scholarship covers:

Full tuition fees, Monthly living allowance, Return airfare to the UK, and Additional grants for essential expenditures.

The programme offers a life-changing opportunity for professionals eager to build global connections and contribute meaningfully to development efforts at home and abroad.