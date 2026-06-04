Atiku’s aide urges DSS to invite Igboho over Oyo school kidnapping claim

Paul Ibe, Media Adviser to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) to invite Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, for claiming he knew the political masterminds behind the May 15 school abductions in the state.

Speaking to the new executive members of the National Association of Nigerian Students led by Babatunde Akinteye at his residence in the Soka area of Ibadan on Wednesday, Igboho threatened to release the names of the politicians behind the abduction of the 46 schoolchildren and teachers.

A video of his assertion trended on social media on Thursday.

He said, “If I am permitted to burst into the hideouts, they will flee. They are neither gnomes nor mannequins; they are humans, so that they could be dislodged. I know the politicians behind them, and if they do not stop perpetrating their evil acts, I will mention them all. I know them. The politicians behind them are the ones giving them ammunition and money.”

Igboho further claimed that the same set of people also weaponised insecurity under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Reacting in a Facebook post, Ibe said the DSS should invite Igboho to shed light on his assertion.

He said, “Since Sunday Ighoho claims to know those behind the abduction of students and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State, I think that the State Security Service (SSS) and other security agencies knew to invite him to release those names to them.

“Every option should be on the table to fast track the safe release of the school children and teachers.

“By the way, who knows those behind the abduction of over 50 school children in Mussa, Borno State on May 15, 2026? Why is Tinubu and his government mute over the Borno abduction? Are those school children not Nigerians? When will the Commander-in-Chief and Consoler-in-Chief send a delegation to Mussa like it did in the case of Oriire? When will Borno and other vulnerable states get their own forest guards? Why wait for a tragedy to occur before the Tinubu government takes action to stem insecurity in our country?”