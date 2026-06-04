Ajadi appoints ALGON Chairman Sikiru Sanda, as campaign DG

The Senatorial Candidate of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) for Oyo Central Senatorial District, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has appointed the Chairman of Egbeda Local Government Area and Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Oyo State, Hon. Sikiru Sanda, as the Director General (DG) of his senatorial campaign organisation.

The appointment, which was conveyed in a formal letter signed by Ajadi, underscores what the candidate described as a strategic move to strengthen grassroots mobilisation and ensure effective coordination of campaign activities across the 11 local government areas that make up the Oyo Central Senatorial District.

According to the letter, Sanda is expected to oversee all campaign operations, coordinate local structures, and supervise the appointment of sub-director generals at the local government level, ward coordinators, and polling unit supervisors to drive grassroots engagement and electoral mobilisation.

Ajadi, in the appointment letter, expressed confidence in Sanda’s leadership capacity and political experience, noting that the decision was based on his “outstanding leadership qualities, political experience, commitment to grassroots mobilisation, and unwavering dedication to the progress of our great party, the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM), and the people of Oyo Central Senatorial District.”

He added that the campaign organisation believes Sanda’s appointment would add significant value to the senatorial ambition, particularly in strengthening the party’s structure at the grassroots level ahead of future political engagements.

Reacting to the appointment, Ajadi congratulated the new campaign DG, describing him as a tested grassroots politician whose record in local government administration and state-level coordination through ALGON would be instrumental to the campaign’s success.

“We are confident that Hon. Sikiru Sanda will bring his wealth of experience, organisational strength, and commitment to inclusive politics to bear in this assignment. His appointment is a call to service, and we believe he will deliver excellently,” Ajadi said.

The appointment comes at a time political activities are gradually gaining momentum within the Oyo Central Senatorial District, with stakeholders beginning to realign ahead of future electoral contests. Observers say the move signals an early attempt by the APM campaign structure to build a robust grassroots network anchored on experienced local government leadership.

As DG, Sanda is expected to immediately commence consultations with political stakeholders, community leaders, and party structures across the senatorial district to kick-start full-scale campaign coordination.

The development further reinforces the growing political visibility of the APM in Oyo State as parties and candidates begin strategic positioning ahead of the next electoral cycle.