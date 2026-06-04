FG warns dock labour employers over poor workers’ safety, welfare

By Steve Agbota
The federal government has warned employers of dock labour that it will no longer tolerate any organisation that fails to prioritise the welfare, safety, and well-being of dockworkers at the nation’s ports.
The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, gave the warning on Thursday at the 2026 Dockworkers Day celebration organised by the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) in Lagos. He was represented by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) General Manager of the Corporate and Strategic Communications Division, Ikechukwu Onyemekara.
Speaking at the event, themed “Green Ports: Sustainable Practices for Dockworkers,” Oyetola described dockworkers as the backbone of Nigeria’s port operations and critical contributors to the country’s trade and economic growth.
However, he stated that the welfare, dignity, safety, and productivity of dockworkers remain a priority for the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy as it pursues the Federal Government’s vision for a thriving marine and blue economy.
“I wish to state unequivocally that the federal government will not tolerate any employer of dock labour who fails to place the welfare, safety, and wellbeing of workers at the centre of their operations,” Oyetola said.
According to him, employers must comply with all labour regulations, provide safe working environments, ensure the availability and use of appropriate safety equipment, support skills development, and uphold the rights and dignity of every dockworker.
He noted that the era when workers were treated as expendable assets has no place in Nigeria’s maritime industry, adding that sustainable port operations can only be achieved when workers are protected, respected, and empowered.
He commended SCAN for sustaining the annual Dockworkers Day celebration and for providing a platform to recognise the contributions of dockworkers while encouraging discussions on the future of the maritime industry.
The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Abubakar Dantsoho, stated that with ports being key facilitators of economic development and dockworkers constituting the backbone of port operations, it is undoubtedly clear that their labour, which ensures the smooth functioning of international trade, is a key pillar of economies and communities worldwide.
Dantsoho, who was represented by NPA Principal Manager Bukar Kaumi, said: “Whether you want to refer to them as stevedores, longshoremen, dockhands, loaders, or off-loaders, without the essential functions performed by dockworkers, the maritime transportation system and the global trade it supports would come to a grinding halt.
“With over 90 percent of global trade going by sea, every member of the maritime and indeed the global community is directly or indirectly a beneficiary of the crucial service dockworkers render.” — Abubakar Dantsoho, Managing Director, NPA
According to him, it makes sense to specially celebrate and show appreciation to dockworkers not only on this Dockworkers’ Day but every single day.
Technical and Environmental Frameworks
The President of the National Association of Stevedoring Operators (NASO), Mr. Bolaji Sunmola, noted that operational efficiency remains Nigeria’s most practical route to greener ports.
According to him, reducing cargo dwell time, vessel waiting periods, and truck congestion around port corridors would deliver immediate environmental benefits by cutting fuel consumption and emissions.
“The carbon that is never emitted is the greenest of all,” Sunmola stated.
He called for the integration of measurable environmental performance standards into Nigeria’s ongoing port modernisation programme, including emissions reduction targets, equipment upgrades, waste management systems, and cargo dwell-time benchmarks.
Earlier, the Deputy National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Prince Adewale Adeyanju, warned that the global shift toward green ports must not result in job losses or worker exclusion.
He noted that automation, renewable energy systems, digital logistics platforms, and cleaner cargo-handling technologies are rapidly changing port operations worldwide.
“Any conversation about green ports must place workers at the heart of policy formulation and implementation,” he said, stressing that workers should be equipped with the skills needed to thrive in the changing maritime environment.
In his welcome remarks, the SCAN President, Mr Moses Ebosele, said investment in human capital development remains critical to the success of Nigeria’s port modernisation efforts.
He noted that while the maritime industry is embracing cleaner and more sustainable practices, dockworkers remain central to efficient cargo movement, trade facilitation, and economic growth.
“The proposed modernisation of our ports will not achieve its desired objectives without sustained investment in human capital development, continuous training, and improved welfare packages for workers,” Ebosele said.