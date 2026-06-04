DSS should invite Igboho to name Oyo abductors – Atiku’s aide

Paul Ibe, media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has urged the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to invite Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Igboho to provide information on individuals allegedly sponsoring the abduction of students and teachers in Oyo State.

Ibe made the call on Thursday following Igboho’s claim that he knew the politicians backing the kidnappers responsible for the recent school abduction in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to him, security agencies should pursue every legitimate lead that could help secure the release of the victims and dismantle networks behind the growing wave of kidnappings.

“Since Sunday Igboho claims to know those behind the abduction of students and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State, I think that the State Security Service and other security agencies need to invite him to release those names to them,” Ibe wrote on X.

He added that all available options should be explored to accelerate efforts aimed at rescuing the abducted pupils and teachers and bringing those responsible to justice.

The call comes amid heightened concern over insecurity in parts of the country following the kidnapping of dozens of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State. The incident has triggered widespread outrage and renewed calls for stronger action against criminal groups operating across forests and rural communities.

Igboho had earlier claimed during a meeting with officials of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in Ibadan that he knew the politicians allegedly sponsoring kidnappers in the South-West. He warned that he would reveal their identities if the attacks continued.

The activist also alleged that although he secured federal approval for his proposed security outfit, known as “Iru Ekun,” the Oyo State Government prevented the group from operating, citing concerns that independent rescue efforts could jeopardise the safety of the abducted victims.

Beyond the Oyo incident, Ibe questioned what he described as the Federal Government’s limited response to another reported abduction involving schoolchildren in Borno State. He argued that victims of insecurity across the country deserved equal attention and protection regardless of location.

The Atiku aide also called for stronger preventive measures, including improved security coverage in vulnerable communities and forests, to curb the activities of kidnappers and insurgents before attacks occur.

His comments add a new dimension to the debate surrounding the Oriire abduction, with pressure mounting on security agencies to investigate all claims that could assist ongoing rescue efforts and uncover those allegedly financing criminal operations.