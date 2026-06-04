Fayemi, Jega, others to speak at NPSA 35th conference

– Adeniran, Ayoade, Jega to bag fellowship

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Attahiru Jega, are among the speakers at the 35th conference of the Nigerian Political Science Association (NPSA) at the University of Ibadan.

Other speakers at the conference to be hosted by the Department of Political Science, University of Ibadan, are Prof Ibaba Samuel Ibaba of the Department of Political Science, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State, Prof Prof. Haruna Dlakwa, and Prof Alade Fawole.

A statement by the National President, Prof Hassan Saliu, noted that the conference, which commences on June 9th, will end on June 11.

According to him, the conference would be chaired by the immediate President of NPSA and Vice-Chancellor, Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Prof. A. M. Okolie.

Prof Saliu further disclosed that the Conference, which is expected to elect new executives to pilot the affairs of the association, would also feature the conferment of fellowship on distinguished members of the association, including a former Minister and Ambassador, Prof Tunde Adeniran, Prof Jega, and Prof. John Ayoade of the defunct Centre for Democratic Studies, Abuja.

He stated that Academics, policymakers, students, and members of the public are expected to grace the occasion.