By Adewale Sanyaolu
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr Ekperikpe Ekpo, has stated that the joint commitment of Nigeria, Algeria, and Niger to the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline (TSGP) project is set to significantly strengthen Africa’s regional energy security.
Ekpo disclosed this on Thursday during the 5th Ministerial Meeting of the TSGP Steering Committee. The high-level session in Algiers included ministerial delegations from the three participating nations and a strategic consultation with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.
The minister reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the successful delivery of the multi-billion-dollar infrastructure project, describing it as a landmark initiative that will redefine energy security across the continent.
According to Ekpo, technical and commercial discussions are ongoing among stakeholders to reinforce the regulatory and financial frameworks required for the project’s implementation. He noted that officials from the three countries have reviewed the latest feasibility reports and officially resolved that the project proceeds immediately into its next development phases.
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“This project means a lot to the three countries in terms of industrialisation and job creation.” — Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas)
“We’ve talked about the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline, and the President of Algeria has expressed his interest in the completion of the project,” Ekpo said. “I assure him that on the part of Nigeria, we will do everything possible to ensure the project sees the light of day.”
The minister pledged to work closely with his counterparts in Algeria and Niger, as well as the respective national oil companies—including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited and Algeria’s Sonatrach—to accelerate project implementation.
On his part, President Tebboune reaffirmed Algeria’s full diplomatic and financial commitment to the pipeline. He expressed confidence that with the robust political will demonstrated by the three governments, the pipeline will seamlessly move from planning to execution.
Tebboune noted that when completed, the transnational pipeline would deliver energy security, lucrative investment opportunities, and sustainable economic development for millions of people across Africa and European export markets.