Agadaga defends Senate bill seeking inclusion of more border communities

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
Senator Benson Agadaga, representing the Bayelsa East Senatorial District, explained the rationale behind his proposed amendment to the Border Communities Development Agency Act, 2006. He described it as a necessary step toward correcting decades of exclusion and ensuring equitable development for neglected coastal and border communities across Nigeria.
Senator Agadaga, in a statement released after the Senate passed the bill for a second reading, said the legislation seeks to expand the list of recognised border communities under the Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA) and address administrative discrepancies affecting some communities along the Bayelsa-Rivers State boundary.
“This is a bill that is very dear to me because it concerns communities that have been overlooked for too long. I thank God that it has finally seen the light of day,” he said.
The senator explained that border communities are the first points of contact for visitors entering Nigeria through land and waterways and therefore deserve special attention from the government.
“When people come into Nigeria from neighbouring countries or through our coastal routes, the first Nigerians they encounter are those living in border communities. These communities represent the image of our country and should not be left without basic infrastructure and social amenities,” he stated.
He noted that while more than 3,000 communities are currently recognised under the BCDA framework, many deserving coastal settlements in Bayelsa and other states remain excluded from the benefits of the programme.
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Senator Agadaga specifically highlighted communities in the Brass, Nembe, and Southern Ijaw Local Government Areas, describing them as strategic coastal settlements that play critical roles in Nigeria’s economy and maritime activities.
“Bayelsa State has one of the longest coastlines in Nigeria. We are at the heart of the country’s oil and gas production. The economy of the nation depends significantly on resources produced in our region. It is only fair that our communities benefit from the same federal interventions available to other border communities across the country,” he said.
He further explained that some communities currently listed under the Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State are geographically located within Rivers State and should be properly reassigned to their correct administrative jurisdictions.
According to him, correcting these anomalies will ensure that genuine border communities in Bayelsa receive their rightful share of development benefits under the Act.
The senator stressed that the primary objective of the bill is development rather than security, although improved living conditions would inevitably contribute to peace and stability.
“This bill is not fundamentally about insecurity. It is about attracting federal government attention to neglected communities. If people have access to potable water, electricity, schools, healthcare, and economic opportunities, they become more productive and contribute meaningfully to national development,” he said.