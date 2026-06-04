Oyo school kidnapping: Heavy security presence surrounds Presidential Villa

By Lawrence Agbo

Authorities on Thursday reinforced security around the Presidential Villa in Abuja as concerns grew over a planned protest demanding the rescue of schoolchildren and teachers abducted in Oyo State.

A combined team of police officers, Department of State Services (DSS) operatives, and military personnel took positions at strategic points around the Villa, subjecting vehicles and visitors to extensive checks before granting access.

Workers entering the State House were also required to undergo additional verification procedures, with security personnel closely monitoring movements in and around the complex.

The security buildup resulted in traffic congestion along several roads leading to the Villa, particularly through the Asokoro and Federal Secretariat routes, as officials tightened access to the nation’s seat of power.

The development came less than 24 hours after activist and African Action Congress presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, threatened to mobilise protesters to the Presidential Villa over the continued detention of schoolchildren kidnapped in Oyo State.

Sowore had demanded the immediate rescue of about 46 pupils and teachers abducted from schools in Oriire Local Government Area on May 15, warning that citizens would be left with no choice but to press their demands directly at the seat of government if action was not taken.

The planned protest is part of growing public anger over the abduction, which has triggered nationwide reactions from civil society groups, labour unions and education stakeholders.

The Nigeria Union of Teachers has also intensified pressure on authorities, urging swift action to secure the victims’ release and prevent further attacks on schools across the country.