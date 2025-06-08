From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Military troops of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai have neutralised over 100 terrorists, including top commanders (Amirs) and fighters, during a month of sustained offensive on terrorists’ camps, enclaves, and locations in the restive Northeast.

The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force Northeast, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, revealed this over the weekend in Maiduguri during an Eid Kabir (Sallah) Luncheon organised for troops of the theatre.

“Over 100 terrorists have been neutralised in the Northeast in the last one month, including fighters and Amirs,” the Theatre Commander disclosed.

He, however, regretted that the military lost a Commanding Officer and a Regimental Sergeant Major in the operations, describing them as gallant men who laid down their lives to stop the enemies of the nation from causing more pain.

“They remain our heroes, and their sacrifices will not go in vain,” he declared.

He vowed that troops on the battlefronts will not be complacent in allowing a slip of the gains recorded in the counter-terrorism operation. He promised to sustain the tempo of the offensive against terrorists.

He said the Sallah Luncheon was an opportunity for the Service Chiefs to dine and wine with troops and share the celebration of the season together.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, in his remarks, described troops in the theatre as Nigeria’s first line of defence.

He commended their boldness and courage in the face of terrorist advances.

He announced the deployment of additional fighter jets and air platforms to complement ground offensives against terrorists.

He said the air component of the counter-terrorism operation has improved its intelligence gathering, with new combat enablers underway.

He promised effective air support to ground troops and quick evacuation of wounded troops. He said the military is proud of the noble contribution of fallen troops and those wounded in battle.

Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum announced N100 million in support for the families of troops who died in battles.

The event was attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, and other Principal Staff Officers from both the Army and Air Force headquarters.