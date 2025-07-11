By Seyi Babalola

Football transfer market specialist Fabrizio Romano has highlighted why Manchester United is unlikely to pursue Galatasaray for Victor Osimhen.

According to him, the Nigerian striker would not be joining the Premier League club owing to financial reasons.

This is amid continuing talk that Osimhen may go to the Premier League.

Osimhen is likely to remain at Galatasaray, where he spent last season on loan, despite his name being mentioned among top European clubs in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils were often mentioned as a potential destination for the Nigerian international.

However, not every club can afford the former Lille striker at this point, including Premier League giants, under their current wage structure.

Osimhen is receiving a net salary of €12 million per season at Napoli, which Galatasaray are willing to increase to €16 million net annually.

Osimhen will emerge one of the highest paid players in Europe when he finally signs for the Turkish gaints in a matter of days.

“Many of you are asking me if Manchester United can try to hijack this deal,” Romano said on his YouTube page on Thursday night.

“I am not aware of Manchester United entering into this one not just for the 75 million euros but also because of the salary.

“The real point between Premier League clubs last summer and this summer has always been about the salary.

“Osimhen is on 12 million euros net salary at Napoli and imagine Galatasaray are prepared to pay 16 million euros net per season.

“This is completely different compared to the wage structure they have at Manchester United. This is why at the moment Manchester United have not made a move,” he said.